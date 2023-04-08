Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

