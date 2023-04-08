Argus Downgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Hold

Argus cut shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

