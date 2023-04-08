Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.17. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $47,155,276 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.