Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Trading Up 20%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

