Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0623

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $96.82 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Astar has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

