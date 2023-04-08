aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIFE stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

