Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Tops $299.18 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Audius has a market capitalization of $299.18 million and $42.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

