Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ATDRY stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

