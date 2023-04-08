Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,659 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $106,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.34. 1,174,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,881. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Argus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.