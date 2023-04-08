Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $92,300.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Avid Bioservices Stock Up 6.3 %
Avid Bioservices stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.