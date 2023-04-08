Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $92,300.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 6.3 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

About Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 351,890 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42,816 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.