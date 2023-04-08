Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Head-To-Head Review

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 22.25% 11.18% 1.04% Axos Financial 27.07% 17.06% 1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $79.83 million 1.40 $17.76 million $1.69 6.30 Axos Financial $773.09 million 2.88 $240.72 million $4.30 8.63

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

