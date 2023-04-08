B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.15

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 462269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares in the company, valued at $197,956,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,956,866.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 130,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,433 in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,568,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

