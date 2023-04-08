Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Down 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.83). Approximately 238,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 331,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.25 ($0.84).

Bacanora Lithium Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £259.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

About Bacanora Lithium

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

