Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.74 and its 200 day moving average is $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.