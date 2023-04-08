Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $49,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $224.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $249.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

