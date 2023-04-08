Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,741,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

