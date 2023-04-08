Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

