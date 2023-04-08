Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $10.54 Million in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,063,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after buying an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.