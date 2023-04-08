Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 522,447 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $136,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

