Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 6,710 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.