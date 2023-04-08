Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

