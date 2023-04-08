Bank of America Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

HBM opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.75.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

