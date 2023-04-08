Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 13,192 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

