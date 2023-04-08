Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.22% of Orla Mining worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after buying an additional 1,213,737 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 127.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 457,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 557,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,296. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

