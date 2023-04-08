Bank of Montreal Can Buys 20,288 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Zscaler worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 29.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Zscaler by 23.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $103.74. 2,865,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,948. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $243.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

