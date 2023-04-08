Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Equifax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Equifax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFX traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.41. 791,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.36. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

