Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,653,000 after buying an additional 563,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 296,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 141,025 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

BBU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 4,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,152. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $29.25.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

