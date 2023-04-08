Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STERIS were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.10. The stock had a trading volume of 241,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

