Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,635,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 3.99% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 12.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 140,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 536.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 2,683,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Price Performance

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Friday. 19,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.