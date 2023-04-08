Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 10,077 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $372.30. 286,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $424.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

