Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 228,053 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 449,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,415. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.