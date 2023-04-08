Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 575.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.16. 297,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.