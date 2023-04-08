BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKU. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,520. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

