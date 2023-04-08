Bao Finance (BAO) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.34 million and $613.43 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

