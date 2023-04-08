Barclays Boosts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $38.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,407 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

