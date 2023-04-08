Barclays Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $230.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.50.

NYSE IQV opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

