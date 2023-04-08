Barclays Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $79.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.