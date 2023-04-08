Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,366,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,953,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

