Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $158.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.