Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.94. 871,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $274.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

