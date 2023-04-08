Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,762. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $160.91. The firm has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

