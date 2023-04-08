Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.1% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.05. 46,916,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,752,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $356.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

