Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 9.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $27,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.90. 2,333,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,828. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

