Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.07. 424,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,507. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

