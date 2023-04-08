Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. 3,430,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,045. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

