Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.08. 78,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,586. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $309.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

