Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.14.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

