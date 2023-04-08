Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70. 250,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 146,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market cap of C$108.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.