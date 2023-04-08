Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.72

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.72 and traded as high as $34.11. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 77,743 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $418.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

