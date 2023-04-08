Beta Finance (BETA) Hits Market Cap of $63.07 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $63.07 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00339811 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.